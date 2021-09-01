Man hiding foreign currency worth Rs 65 lakh in luggage caught at Guwahati airport

Guwahati: A 25-year-old man was caught allegedly smuggling 90,000 USD worth approximately Rs 65.70 lakh at Guwahati airport on Wednesday (September 1).

The CISF noticed a suspicious image inside a bag of a passenger, later identified as Arbajuddin, passing through the conveyor belt.

Upon detailed examination, the security officials found the currency notes hidden in the inner layer of the bag.

“Sub-Inspector S K Singh of CISF noticed a suspicious image inside a bag. Sub-Inspector Dalip Kumar of CISF checked the bag, but no objectionable item was noticed, then he observed that the bag was unusually heavy contrary to the weight of an empty baggage. Immediately, he informed the matter to his senior officers. Subsequently, the bag was cut-off from the bottom (inner layer) and 90,000 USDs worth approximately INR 65.70 lakh were detected from the bag,” the security agency said in a statement.

“On enquiry, neither the passenger replied satisfactorily nor produced any document to carry such amount of foreign currency,” they added.

Senior officers of CISF and Customs (DRI) officials of Guwahati airport were then informed. The money was handed over to them for further action.

The CISF guards were awarded a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each.

Live TV