Road accidents

Hyderabad man invents device that will detect driver's alcohol intake averting road accidents

The device also sends SMS to configured mobile numbers.

Hyderabad man invents device that will detect driver&#039;s alcohol intake averting road accidents

In a system that will help tackle road accidents, a man has invented a device for vehicles that will detect driver's alcohol consumption and accordingly restricting vehicle's engine.

22-yr-old Sai Teja from Telangana's Hyderabad has made the device that restricts the engine of the vehicle to start if a driver has consumed more than 30 per cent alcohol. 

The device also sends SMS to configured mobile numbers.

Sai has made the device in 15 days at a cost of Rs 2,500 per device. He had to stop pursuing his education after class 10 but was interested in electronics. He learnt to code from the internet and invented this device.

"Stopped studying after 10th grade due to some reason, but was interested in electronics. Learnt to code from internet & invented this device that restricts vehicle engine to start if a driver has consumed more than 30 per cent alcohol. Made it in 15 days at a cost of Rs 2,500 per device," said Sai.

