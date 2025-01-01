Man Kills Mother, Four Sisters In Lucknow Hotel Over Family Dispute, Arrested

In a horrifying incident on New Year’s Day, Lucknow Police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering his mother and four sisters at a hotel in the Thana Naka area of the city. The accused, identified as Arshad, reportedly confessed to the gruesome killings, citing family disputes as the motive behind his actions.

The bodies of the victims—Asma, the mother, and her daughters Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18)—were discovered in a room at Hotel Sharanjeet by hotel staff on Wednesday morning. The staff immediately alerted the local police, who arrived at the scene to investigate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Raveena Tyagi confirmed the incident, stating, “We received information from the Thana Naka area stating that five dead bodies were found in a room at Hotel Sharanjeet. The local police immediately arrived at the scene to investigate.”

According to police, Arshad, a resident of Islam Nagar, Tedi Bagiya, Kuberpur in Agra, used a blade to kill his mother and sisters, likely while they were asleep. Preliminary investigations suggest he killed his mother first, followed by his siblings. Other occupants of the hotel reported no unusual noises during the night, leaving many shocked at the scale and brutality of the crime.

During questioning, Arshad confessed to the murders, attributing his actions to frustration over ongoing family disputes.

Forensic teams have sealed the crime scene and collected evidence, while senior police officers visited the site to oversee the investigation. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

“Arshad, aged around 25 years and a resident of Agra, has been detained. In the initial investigation, it was found that due to family problems, he killed his four sisters and his mother. Further investigations are underway,” DCP Tyagi added.