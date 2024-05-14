Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749186
NewsIndia
DELHI CRIME NEWS

Man Nabbed For Preying On Co-Passengers' Jewellery, Valuables; Took 200 Flights In A Year

A man was arrested from Delhi for making air travel a hunting ground for theft, he boarded over 200 flights and travelled for at least 110 days in the past year to steal inflight. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Man Nabbed For Preying On Co-Passengers' Jewellery, Valuables; Took 200 Flights In A Year

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables from co-passengers on flights. According to the police, the accused, named Rajesh Kapoor, boarded over 200 flights and travelled for at least 110 days in the past year to steal inflight. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), Usha Rangnani, informed a press conference at the IGI airport that he was arrested in Paharganj, where he kept the stolen jewellery. She added that police had arrested another ally of Kapoor, Sharad Jain (46), to whom he was planning to sell the stolen items. 

After two separate cases were reported from two separate flights in the last three months, the authorities formed a probe team to investigate the matter, DCP told the press conference. 

Targeted Elders, Vulnerable Passengers 

Of all 11 cases he was involved in five were at the airport. As per a report by PTI, the thief used to target elderly passengers based on their tendency to keep their valuables in their handbags. He would target vulnerable passengers on domestic flights, particularly Air India and Vistara. 

He used the chaos amid boarding a flight to his advantage and would secretly snoop through the overhead cabin on the flights.

After setting the target on an individual he used to exchange the seat from the airline, to seat close to his prey. Sometimes, he carefully timed his operation with the distractions, thus making him successful in robbery. 

As per the report by PTI, the police officer said that Kapoor is named in 11 theft cases including gambling and criminal breach of trust. 

To avoid being detected further, he employed a strategy, he used to buy tickets in the name of his late brother, aiming to conceal his identity from both airlines and law enforcement authorities. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales