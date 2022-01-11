हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, equipped with IIR seeker and advanced avionics, flight-tested successfully

The indigenously developed anti-tank missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with the thermal site, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, also said.

Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, equipped with IIR seeker and advanced avionics, flight-tested successfully

New Delhi: In a big boost to the armed forces, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile on Tuesday. 

“Equipped with #IIRSeeker & advanced #Avionics #ManPortableATGM was flight tested for reliability & efficacy today. The missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy,’’ the DRDO said in a tweet.

 

 

The indigenously developed anti-tank missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with the thermal site, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, also said.

The flight test of the anti-tank missile was conducted shortly after a naval variant of the advanced supersonic BrahMos cruise missile was successfully flight-tested from INS Visakhapatnam, a stealth guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO tweeted.

 

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy's "mission readiness". BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

