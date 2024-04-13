New Delhi: Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district have arrested a man suspected of firing upon three female relatives during a personal dispute on Saturday. This incident comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls and assembly by-elections. In the wake of which the public has been urged to surrender their firearms in compliance with the model code of conduct.

The incident unfolded on Friday within Purbani village, where Raj Chander purportedly discharged a firearm at his two sisters and a niece amid preparations for his nephew's wedding ceremony, law enforcement officials were quoted by news agency PTI.

Following the shooting, the injured victims were transported to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. Later, they were relocated to the Reckong Peo District Hospital for further medical attention. Of the wounded, Krishan Leela and Sweety, the niece, sustained severe injuries, while the other sister, Bharti, is reportedly in stable condition, as per police.

Chander has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, with his arrest made on Friday evening, authorities confirmed.