हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bizarre

Man slaps and then bites Delhi traffic cop's finger when asked to show vehicle documents

The traffic police personnel intercepted the accused and asked him to show the documents of the vehicle.

Man slaps and then bites Delhi traffic cop&#039;s finger when asked to show vehicle documents
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Traffic Police in Rohini when the officer asked him for the documents of his vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Piyush Bansal, a resident of Pitampura, they said.

According to police, the traffic police personnel intercepted the accused and asked him to show the documents of the vehicle, following which he started arguing with the ASI.

A senior police officer said Bansal first slapped the ASI and then bit his finger.

READ | Traffic cop asks for car documents, Greater Noida man abducts him for a 10km drive

A case has been registered at the KN Katju Marg police station under relevant sections and the accused arrested, the officer said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bizarreDelhiPoliceTraffic cop
Next
Story

Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary booked in assault case with 3 others

Must Watch

PT18M23S

Death Mystery of 'Miss Kerala' - Will CCTV reveal the secrets?