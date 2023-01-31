Man Threatens to Kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Phone Call to Police
According to Delhi Police, a 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: A 38-year-old man with mental disabilities allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday. The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am.
No arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged, the police said.
More details are awaited...
