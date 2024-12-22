Man Walks 600m Engulfed In Flames From Jaipur Tanker Blast As Bystanders Film; His Brother Recounts Horror

Jaipur Tanker Blast: The tragic fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway on Friday claimed 14 lives and set over 40 vehicles ablaze. Amid the chaos, a heartbreaking story has surfaced—a motor mechanic, engulfed in flames, reportedly walked 600 meters, fighting for his life.

Radheshyam Chaudhary, a 32-year-old motor mechanic employed at National Bearings Company Limited, left home on his motorbike early Friday. Hours later, harrowing visuals emerged from the incident's aftermath, showing a man engulfed in flames, desperately struggling to walk while seeking help.

Radheshyam’s elder brother, Akheram, told Times Of India he got a call from a stranger at 5:50 AM. The caller said Radheshyam was in trouble near the Heerapura bus terminal. Akheram rushed there and was horrified by what he saw.

"My brother was lying on the road. People told me he walked nearly 600 meters from the explosion site. He was crying for help as he struggled down the road,” The Times of India quoted Akheram as saying. He added that instead of helping his brother bystanders were recording and filming the event.

Upon reaching, Akheram realised that the Ambulance may cause delay hence he carried his brother Radheshyam to hospital in car.

According to him, his brother remained conscious on the way to the hospital, explaining everything that had happened. He even gave Akheram's number to a stranger who called to inform him. Radheshyam described the moment leading up to the tragedy - the ground shook and flames engulfed everything in the vicinity, including Radheshyam.

The mechanic was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, and his brother held onto hope that he would survive.

"We thought he would make it. But with 85% burns, his chances were slim—and then they were gone," his brother said. Radheshayam Chaudhary became one of the lives lost in the horrific incident at the Highway near Bhankrota.