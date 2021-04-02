हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Azad

Man who threatened Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra on social media arrested

Ravi Azad has been accused of posting inflammatory speeches on social media platforms, inciting violence and disturbing peace.

Man who threatened Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra on social media arrested
File Photo

New Delhi: Ravi Azad, who calls himself a youth leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has been arrested by police for issuing threats on social media against Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra. Azad has been accused of posting inflammatory speeches on social media platforms, inciting violence and disturbing peace.

He was arrested by the police on Wednesday (March 31). Earlier, an FIR was registered against him on March 29, on the day of Holi. On Thursday (April 1), he was produced in a court amid tight security by the police force, after which he was sent to jail.

In a video, Azad can be seen 'appealing' to his fellow farmers and 'young people' to go in groups and stop Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra's program that was scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 28, 2021).

The 1:49 minute video also shows Ravi Azad talking about the incident that took place in Punjab's Muktsar district where BJP MLA Arun Narang was manhandled.

He asked people to prepare their 'laths' (sticks) so that the Rajya Sabha MP is not able to hold his program.

"... Vahi haal Subhash Chandra ka karna hai, kisi bhi keemat pe karyakram ye nahi karne dena hai..," Azad threatened in the video message.

A day later he even made threats against Dushyant Chautala. He also appealed to people to “thrash” BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar, who is a former speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravi AzadBharatiya Kisan UnionSubhash Chandra
Next
Story

53-year-old Bengaluru man with cancer gets new tongue, find out how

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Home Minister Amit Shah from Cooch Behar: BJP will stop infiltration in Bengal