Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 declared: New details here

Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: The mark sheet will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point.  

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 declared: New details here

Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the results of intermediate first year and second year on Friday, April 12. Candidates can check their TS results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. 

How to check Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
schools9.com
bie.telangana.gov.in 
examresults.net

2: Click on AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE 
3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No
4: Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

The mark sheet will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point.

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

