Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Telangana Board announces new date

Telangana TS intermediate result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results of intermediate first year and second year on Saturday morning, April 13. Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telengana intermediate first year and second year exams this year. 

How to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
schools9.com
bie.telangana.gov.in 
examresults.net

2: In the next step, Click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE 

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

The mark sheet will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point

TSBIE Intermediate examination for first year was held between February 27 to March 16, while the second year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18.

Parents and students are requested not to believe the Fake WhatsApp messages doing rounds. As announced earlies, the TSBIE will declares the results in the second week of April. Last year, the TS Inter Result for both first-year and second-year students was announced on April 14.

