Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Telangana Board to announce results today

How to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019:

Telangana TS intermediate result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce intermediate first year and second year results on Saturday, April 13. Candidates can check their grades on official websites bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’. 

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
schools9.com
bie.telangana.gov.in 
examresults.net

2: In the next step, Click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE 

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

The mark sheet will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telengana intermediate first year and second year exams this year.  TSBIE Intermediate exams for first year was held between February 27 to March 16, while the second year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18.

