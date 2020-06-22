हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE Telangana

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 declared but official website down

Notably, the Telangana government decided not to conduct the pending exams and promote students on the basis of internal marks due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 declared but official website down
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) on Monday (June 22) declared SSC (class 10) results, but the students are facing problem as the official website bse.telangana.gov.in has been down for a while now.

Although students can try checking their examination results via SMS by typing TS 10 roll number and then sending it to 56263. 

Students can also check their results at private websites like examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com. 

Students who wish to check their marks on the official website when the problem is fixed can follow the following steps: 

1. They should first visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in
2. As the homepage opens, click on TS SSC result link
3. Enter your roll number and other details in the box 
4. View your TS SSC result displayed on the screen

Notably, the Telangana government decided not to conduct the pending exams and promote students on the basis of internal marks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken after a meeting attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who reportedly said that no exams would be held in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

Earlier on June 20, the neighbouring State Andhra Pradesh also decided not to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (class 10th exams) and Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary exams amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Class X students will be graded based on their merit and the guidelines related to it will be announced soon. The students who failed in Intermediate first and second years will also be promoted without any examinations.

Tags:
BSE Telanganamanabadi resultsmanabadi class 10 resultsClass 10 results
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu sees over 35,000 COVID-19 cases in last 19 days; total crosses 60,000-mark
  • 4,25,282Confirmed
  • 13,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 88,35,095Confirmed
  • 4,65,284Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M3S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Does China afraid of Indian Army's valor?