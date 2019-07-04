Managar steals 58 kg gold from his own jewellery shop, arrested

Aurangabad: Three people, including the manager of a showroom of a jewellery store, were arrested for stealing gold weighing around 58 kg in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred at a branch of the reputed jewellery store Waman Hari Pethe, located in Aurangabad's Samarth Nagar.
The manager, Ankur Rane, committed the theft from the showroom where he was posted as a manager, with the help of two others named Lokesh Jain and Rajendra Jain.
A case has been registered against the accused at Kranti Chowk police station and all three have been arrested.
Earlier in April 2019, two staff members of a leading jewellery store were arrested for allegedly stealing around 2 kg gold in Chennai's T Nagar area.