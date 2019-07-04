close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Managar steals 58 kg gold from his own jewellery shop, arrested

The incident occurred at a branch of the reputed jewellery store Waman Hari Pethe, located in Aurangabad's Samarth Nagar.

Managar steals 58 kg gold from his own jewellery shop, arrested
Representational Image

Aurangabad: Three people, including the manager of a showroom of a jewellery store, were arrested for stealing gold weighing around 58 kg in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a branch of the reputed jewellery store Waman Hari Pethe, located in Aurangabad's Samarth Nagar.

Live TV

The manager, Ankur Rane, committed the theft from the showroom where he was posted as a manager, with the help of two others named Lokesh Jain and Rajendra Jain. 

A case has been registered against the accused at Kranti Chowk police station and all three have been arrested.

Earlier in April 2019, two staff members of a leading jewellery store were arrested for allegedly stealing around 2 kg gold in Chennai's T Nagar area.

Tags:
MaharashtraAurangabadTheftJewellery
Next
Story

After PM Narendra Modi's tough message, BJP may issue showcause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya

Must Watch

PT4M15S

In last 3 years, govt sanctioned to prosecute 16 IAS officers: Jitendra Singh