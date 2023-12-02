Mandsaur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Yashpal Singh Sisodiya Vs Congress Vipin Jain
Mandsaur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, predominantly Brahmin and backward class, witnessed Yashpal Singh Sisodiya (BJP) winning in 2018. In 2023, he contests against Vipin Jain from Congress.
Mandsaur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, a general seat, is characterized by a predominantly Brahmin and backward class population. In the 2018 elections, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya (BJP) secured victory with a 9.4% margin over Narendra Nahata (INC). The constituency recorded a 52.52% vote share for BJP. As of 2023, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya is a key contender for BJP, while Vipin Jain represents Congress. The area has a notable literacy rate of 75.87%, with 80.55% for males and 70.96% for females. The last assembly seat featured a substantial number of general and OBC voters.
