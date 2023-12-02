trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694535
NewsIndia
MANDSAUR ELECTION RESULT

Mandsaur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Yashpal Singh Sisodiya Vs Congress Vipin Jain

Mandsaur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, predominantly Brahmin and backward class, witnessed Yashpal Singh Sisodiya (BJP) winning in 2018. In 2023, he contests against Vipin Jain from Congress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mandsaur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Yashpal Singh Sisodiya Vs Congress Vipin Jain

Mandsaur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, a general seat, is characterized by a predominantly Brahmin and backward class population. In the 2018 elections, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya (BJP) secured victory with a 9.4% margin over Narendra Nahata (INC). The constituency recorded a 52.52% vote share for BJP. As of 2023, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya is a key contender for BJP, while Vipin Jain represents Congress. The area has a notable literacy rate of 75.87%, with 80.55% for males and 70.96% for females. The last assembly seat featured a substantial number of general and OBC voters.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?