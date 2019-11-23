हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manipur

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex.

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack
ANI Photo

Imphal (Manipur): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex.

The incident took place at around 5:15 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by unknown miscreants leaving the two CRPF jawans with splinter injury.

Live TV

Both the jawans were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger. Immediately after the blast, Imphal West Police team, CRPF, Manipur Police Bomb squad rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
 

Tags:
Manipurgrenade attackCRPF
Next
Story

International card cloning gang busted in Delhi

Must Watch

PT9M17S

DNA: Non Stop News, 22nd November 2019