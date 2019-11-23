Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Imphal (Manipur): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex.

The incident took place at around 5:15 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by unknown miscreants leaving the two CRPF jawans with splinter injury.

Both the jawans were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger. Immediately after the blast, Imphal West Police team, CRPF, Manipur Police Bomb squad rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

