Manipur COHSEM Intermediate 12th results 2020 declared: Check pass percentage, top districts

New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Friday (July 17) declared the Manipur 12th Result 2020. The COHSEM has declared results for all streams –Arts, Commerce and Science through the official website of the board cohsem.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 86 percent. This is highest percentage growth in the last three years. Nearly 28,000 students appeared for the Manipur Class 12 examination 2020.

The exams were conducted from between February 14 to March 18, 2020. However, exams for two papers had to be postponed due to COVID-19. These were later conducted on July 6 and 7.

Pherzawl district was the top in terms of pass percentage, recording 100 percent pass percentage, second was Noney with 95.74 pass percent. Kamjong district was at the bottom of pass percentage with 33.33 percent.

Girl students outshone boys with a pass percentage of 82.43 in arts and 75.90 in commerce streams. Pass percentage of boys was higher than girls in science stream with 89.40 percent.

How to check Manipur COHSEM 12th Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the website- manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Result section available on the home page

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 6: Download the results, take print out for future references

It must be borne in mind that the online results are only provisional in nature, hence the students will have to approach their respective school for obtaining the original marksheets.