Manipur deserves peace, freedom from closures and blockades: PM Narendra Modi, greets on its 50th statehood day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 21) greeted the people of Manipur on its 50th statehood day, and said that the government is committed to making it the sports powerhouse of the country. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of each and every person who contributed to this glorious journey and termed the resilience and unity of the Manipuri people in the face of the ups and downs of their history as their true strength.

PM Modi reiterated his continued efforts to get a first-hand account of the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state that enabled him to get a better understanding of their feelings and expectation and find ways to tackle the problems of the state.

Expressing happiness that Manipuri people could fulfil their greatest desire for peace, the Prime Minister said, "Manipur deserves peace and freedom from closures and blockades", adding "The government is committed to making Manipur the sports powerhouse of the country. Sons and daughters of Manipur have brought laurels in the sports field and in the light of their passion and potential India`s first sports university was established in the state."

Stressing Manipur`s key role in the vision of making the North-East the centre of Act East policy, PM Modi said, "Under the `double-engine` government, Manipur is getting long-awaited facilities like Railways. Thousands of crore rupees worth of connectivity projects are underway in the state including the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line. Similarly, with Imphal airport getting international status, connectivity of North-Eastern states with Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru has improved. Manipur will also benefit from India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and upcoming 9 thousand crore natural gas pipeline in the region."

He also raised Manipur youth`s success in the start-up sphere, underlining the government`s commitment to the promotion of the local handicraft.

The Prime Minister said that obstacles in the growth journey of the state have been removed and the next 25 years are the Amrit Kaal of Manipur`s development. He concluded by wishing for the state`s double-engine growth.

Development is reaching every corner of Manipur: PM Modi

"Manipur deserves peace. I am happy to know that they earned it after years of struggle. Development is reaching every corner of Manipur. Not just sports, Manipur youth are doing great work in the field of start-ups," the Prime Minister said, adding "Manipur has seen many ups and downs in the last 50 years. At all times, the people of Manipur lived in unity and faced every situation together. This is the true strength of Manipur. Many congratulations to Manipur on the completion of 50 years of establishment!"

He also extended his greetings to the three Northeast states on their statehood day. In a tweet today, he said, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India`s development. Praying for their constant progress."

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day. President Kovind said that these states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of the northeast.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

Amit Shah greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Statehood Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on the occasion of their Statehood Day and said the Narendra Modi government is committed for the all-round development of the region and brought peace there.

He tweeted, "Manipur is blessed with vibrant culture & rich heritage. Today on the state's foundation day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of Manipur. The state has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace & development under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji and CM @NBirenSingh Ji,"

In another tweet, Shah wished the people of Meghalaya, "Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state."

The home minister also greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion, saying, "Greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful land of Maa Tripura Sundari continue to move ahead on the path of progress. Our govt under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @BjpBiplab Ji is committed to Tripura's all-around development."

(With Agency Inputs)

