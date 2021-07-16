Manipur imposes a 10-day complete lockdown from July 18 amid Delta variant surge

New Delhi: As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 rise in Manipur, the state government has decided to impose a total curfew for 10 days starting from July 18. "There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days," the health department said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that all the institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed during the curfew period. Manipur CM also added that only people coming out for vaccination and testing will be permitted to venture out.

"All are requested to cooperate in tackling COVID-19," the health department said.

The announcement to extend the stringent COVID-19 curbs in the state comes days after Manipur reported its highest single-day surge over the past few days. The state, in last 24 hours, recorded 1,104 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative number of active and positive cases to 8,210 and 80,521 respectively.

Additionally, over 17 people succumbed to the virus in the state, while a total of 70,985 patients have recovered from the disease. The state health department stated that the COVID recovery rate has improved to 88.15 percent.

