Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757843
NewsIndia
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

Breaking: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM's Bungalow In Imphal

Manipur's ongoing conflict has deeply affected the region's stability and exacerbated humanitarian concerns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM's Bungalow In Imphal File Photo

Imphal: A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said. As per PTI, at least three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

Further Updates Awaited 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools
DNA Video
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
DNA Video
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
DNA Video
DNA: How will Yogi convince Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Musk stop likes on X?