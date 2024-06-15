Imphal: A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said. As per PTI, at least three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

Major fire breaks out in Manipur secretariat complex near CM's official residence: Police June 15, 2024

Further Updates Awaited