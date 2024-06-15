Breaking: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM's Bungalow In Imphal
Manipur's ongoing conflict has deeply affected the region's stability and exacerbated humanitarian concerns.
Imphal: A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said. As per PTI, at least three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.
Major fire breaks out in Manipur secretariat complex near CM's official residence: Police— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2024
Further Updates Awaited
