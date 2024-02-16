Manipur Violence: Mob Tries To Enter SP Office In Churachandpur; Internet Suspended For Five Days

The violence in Manipur is not dying down with clashes taking place after every few days. Last night, a mob of 300-400 people tried to storm the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Churachandpur leading to a clash with security forces. The Manipur Police, in a statement to X, said that the mob threw stones and engaged in other violent activities in an attempt to breach the SP's office. After the clashes, internet services have been suspended in the Churachandpur district for the next five days.

"Mob numbering approx. 300–400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The SF, including the RAF, is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch," said the police. The police said that to disperse the mob and control the situation, the security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to use tear gas shells.

The Manipur government clamped Section 144 of the IPC in the area and temporarily suspended mobile internet in Churachandpur district for 5 days with immediate effect from 1:40 AM of 16-02- 2024. "There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, posts, and video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur. There is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquilly and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours that might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media and messaging services on mobile services, SMS services, and dongle services," the order said.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). The majority of the Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.