New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is under the CBI scanner in connection with the probe into Excise Policy case probe, has the audio recording of the "offer" made by the BJP to him that all ED and CBI cases against him will be dropped if he switched sides, sources in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party party said on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will make the audio recording public "when the time comes", the sources added. "We have the audio recording of the BJP's offer and will make it public to expose the saffron party when the time comes," one of the sources were quoted as saying by the PTI.

Manish Sisodaia’s sensational claim

Earlier, Sisodia claimed that he was "offered the CM's post" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a closure of all cases against him if he quit the AAP and joined the saffron party, which hit back at the Delhi deputy chief minister, accusing him of trying to deflect attention from the corruption charges against him.

Sisodia claimed that the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “They asked me to be their CM candidate because they don’t have a face for the post in Delhi. I refused,” Sisodia said in a press conference in Ahemdabad.

Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP. "The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia stated.

AAP backs Manish Sisodia

AAP leaders backed Sisodia's claims but neither they nor the deputy chief minister disclosed the name of the person from the BJP who had approached him with such offers.

The startling claims of Sisodia came days after his house was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy, even as the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, asked the AAP leader to name the person who made these "offers" to him.

At a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh evaded a direct reply to a question on how Sisodia managed to record the BJP's "offer" when the CBI had seized his mobile phone.

"Phone is the only medium? BJP leaders do not know what the means they use to do such work. The BJP uses all sorts of tactics, tools and means such as phone, messengers, meetings for such work," Singh said.

When the time comes, everything will be "disclosed", he added. "They (BJP) have done it (approached Sisodia). They are making their moves. We are also making our moves. Wait, we will disclose everything when the time comes," Singh said.