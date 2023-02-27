Manish Sisodia Played With Lives Of Children: BJP After AAP Leader's Arrest

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (February 26, 2023) hit out at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after he was arrested by CBI in connection with an alleged excise policy scam and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has played with the lives of children. Speaking at a press conference, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that today, every child of Delhi knows that Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Manish Sisodia increased the wholesale commission of liquor from 2 per cent to 12 per cent in order to get their commission so that their party can earn big money. Terming Sisodia's arrest as an "eye-opening matter", he said that it is for the first time in history that a Minister of Education was arrested for Excise policy irregularities.

"It's unfortunate that a Minister of Education was arrested for Excise policy. It`s an eye-opening and shocking matter. Manish Sisodia played with the lives of children," Patra said.

He also said that not a single reason was given for withdrawing the Excise policy by the AAP and its leaders.

"We asked why blacklisted companies that could not be allocated contracts were given contracts. Besides, we asked many questions regarding irregularities and corruption. However, the AAP evaded these questions and failed to provide any answers," the BJP leader said.

"Did Arvind Kejriwal or an AAP member ever conduct a single press conference for explaining excise policy? We asked why did they withdraw their excise policy abruptly for which they always spoke in favour? They did not state even a single reason," he added.

He also said that Kejriwal has been going to the house of those people whom he used to call corrupt.

"This is the same Aam Aadmi Party that earlier used to bring out a list every day that these people are the most corrupt in the country. Today Arvind Kejriwal is going to the house of those people whom he used to call the most corrupt," Patra said.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 relating to the sale of alcohol.