Delhi Liquor Police Case: CBI Says Manish Sisodia Gave Evasive Replies, Did Not Cooperate

New Delhi: Hours after arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the former was giving evasive replies and not cooperating in the investigation. The probe agency also said that Sisodia was earlier called on February 19 for investigation, but he sought time for seven days.

"The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A CrPC for attending the investigation on February 26, 2023, for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on October 17, 2022, and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement late on Sunday.

"The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," it added further.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after eight-hour-long questioning in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of GNCTD. Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, the Deputy Chief Minister said false cases are being lodged against leaders of the party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal`s rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

Sisodia also visited Mahatma Gandhi`s memorial Rajghat before his arrest. Reacting to the development his political aide and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed the arrest as "dirty politics" and claimed that he is innocent.

मनीष बेक़सूर हैं। उनकी गिरफ़्तारी गंदी राजनीति है। मनीष की गिरफ़्तारी से लोगों में बहुत रोष है। लोग सब देख रहे हैं। लोगों को सब समझ आ रहा है। लोग इसका जवाब देंगे।



इस से हमारे हौसले और बढ़ेंगे। हमारा संघर्ष और मज़बूत होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish." "Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he added in the tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). In response to the arrest of their senior leader, Aam Aadmi Party will stage pan-India protests today.

False Allegations Levelled, Not Worried: Sisodia





"I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to Delhiites before he left for the CBI office for his questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday. He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared Sisodia's letter on Twitter. "These people are going to arrest me today. They have levelled false allegations against me. I am sure all these cases will be dismissed in court, but it might take some time. It is possible that I might have to stay in jail for a few months. But I am not worried about it at all," Sisodia said in his letter, without naming anyone.

"We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He embraced capital punishment for the sake of the country. Going to jail is a small thing," he said. The deputy chief minister had made similar remarks while addressing party workers at Rajghat.

In his message, Sisodia also spoke about his wife, who he said had supported him throughout his journey, but would be left alone after his arrest. "My wife has been very supportive. We have seen many ups and downs. I was working as a journalist and earning well and getting promotions regularly. My career was doing well. Then one day, I quit my job and joined Arvind Kejriwal and started working in jhuggis. The security in life ended but my wife always supported me and gave me strength," he said.

He said his wife has not been keeping well and their only son is in Canada, which means she will be left alone after his arrest. He requested AAP workers to take care of her while he is away. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, asked the children of Delhi to study hard.

"I will get to know you in jail if you will not study or if you bother your parents. That day I will not have food. Do you want your Manish chacha to suffer? Please study with all your heart. I think it will take seven-eight months. I will be back in seven-eight months," he said in an emotional appeal to students.

Talking fondly about Kejriwal, Sisodia said he has received a lot of affection from him. In his message to Kejriwal, he said, "Don't worry about me. You keep on working for the country like this. I feel it is my good fortune that I am going to jail for the country."

Sisodia claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of the AAP's rising popularity in the country. "Modiji is scared of Arvind Kejriwal. He is not scared of Rahul Gandhi or any other leader, but only Arvind Kejriwal. They want to trample the AAP and Kejriwal. As the AAP's popularity will grow, the number of false cases against us will also rise," he said.

Concluding his message, Sisodia said the AAP is the only ray of hope for the country and in the future, it will sound the BJP's death knell and free the country from its "atrocities". "In the coming time, the AAP will make the country number one," he asserted.

AAP To Hold Nationwide Protest Against Sisodia's Arrest

Aam Aadmi Party will hit roads and stage protests across the country on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. AAP`s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Pathak on Sunday said, "The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case.

The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party`s Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm on Monday. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat`s Gandhinagar, Haryana`s Rohtak, Noida, etc. The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.