Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh booked in Agra for violating COVID-19 norms

Agra: The success of the `Tiranga Yatra` in the Taj city by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which drew thousands of party workers, has had its fallout in an FIR being registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and 17 others at the Loha Mandi police station on Monday.

According to reports, the Tiranga Yatra on Sunday had more people than the number given in the permission to the party. The accused have been charged with violating Covid-19 norms. FIR has also been registered against 450 unnamed persons.

After Lucknow, this was the second Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Agra, in which thousands of people along with AAP workers participated with the national Tricolour. "Clearly, the success has irked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh," an AAP member told IANS.

Only the other day, the Yatra by a Union minister SP Singh Baghael, which had thousands of people and vehicles, was welcomed all over the city, was also in gross violation of all pandemic norms and section 144, but no action was taken, he added.

No good roads in UP, women don’t have security

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said, “Even after 75 years of independence, there are neither good schools nor hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. Women don’t have security and farmers don’t have rights."

Flaying the BJP government for complete failure in Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia saidm "Today the condition of the health system in Uttar Pradesh is so pathetic that even after 75 years of independence, a mother in Uttar Pradesh has to give birth to a child on the road outside due to non-availability of beds in the hospital."

He vowed that Aam Aadmi Party will take out the Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and take a pledge that "every child, woman, elderly and farmer living under this tricolor should get their rights."

Present on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “On September 14, a Tiranga Yatra will be organized in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. After that, Tiranga Yatra will be organized in all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh."

Through this Tiranga Yatra, he said, the Aam Aadmi Party will tell the people of Uttar Pradesh about the alleged nationalism of the BJP and the nationalism of the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With Agency Inputs)

