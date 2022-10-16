Manish Sisodia summoned by CBI on Monday in connection with Delhi Excise scam case

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by CBI on Monday (October 17, 2022) in connection with the Delhi Excise scam case. Taking to his official Twitter account, Sisodia informed that he has been summoned by the agency at 11 am on Monday.

"A CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said on Sunday.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

A CBI FIR had named Manish Sisodia as an accused among others in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.

The police came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi Excise policy. The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship, officials said.

The federal agency has conducted multiple raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused.