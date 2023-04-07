Sisodia Wades Into Degree Row, Says 'PM Modi's Low Qualification Dangerous'

New Delhi: A letter by jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on Friday. Sisodia is currently lodged inside Tihar jail in connection to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In the hand written letter, the former Dy CM raised questions on PM Modi's education. "For the progress of India, it is necessary to have an educated PM," he writes in his letter to the nation. He alleged that PM Modi does not understand the importance of education. In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated."

"(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

"It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India," he said.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

ED Questions Sisodia In Tihar Jail

Earlier on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside Tihar jail as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

It was for the first time that the senior Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader was being quizzed by the ED in the excise policy case. The questioning during which the statement of Sisodia was recorded lasted for about five hours, the sources said.

The questioning is expected to continue over the next few days even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again over the arrest of Sisodia and another party colleague Satyendra Jain.

Sisodia is lodged in Tihar jail after a CBI court on Monday remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in the same case.

The ED investigators reached the Tihar Jail to question and record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI also questioned Sisodia's personal assistant Devender Sharma in connection with the excise policy case.

Sisodia is lodged in a prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate has been given basic items and is being served food as per the jail manual, an official said.

The AAP leader's cell is inside Tihar Jail Number-1 and it is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen, he said.

On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner was served rice, chappati, dal as per the provisions of the jail manual, the official added.

The CBI court on Monday allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to the jail and directed Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

As a political slugfest continued over Sisodia's arrest, Chief Minister Kejriwal claimed that those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.