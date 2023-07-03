trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630206
'Not Entitled At This Stage': Delhi HC Dismisses Sisodia's Bail Plea In Excise Policy Case

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy.

'Not Entitled At This Stage': Delhi HC Dismisses Sisodia's Bail Plea In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

Besides Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arising from the alleged scam.

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then.

The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

