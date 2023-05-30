Delhi HC Rejects Sisodia's Bail Plea, Says Allegations Against Him Are 'Very Serious'
While rejecting Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Delhi HC said that the allegations against him are 'very serious' and that the possibility of witnesses being influenced can't be ruled out.
New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in CBI's case related to the now-scrapped excise policy scam. While rejecting the former Delhi minister's bail plea, the Court said that the allegations against him are 'very serious' and that the possibility of witnesses being influenced can't be ruled out.
