Manish Verma Named New Noida DM, Suhas LY Made Sports Secretary

Manish Verma replaced Suhas LY as the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM. Suhas, who is an acclaimed para-badminton player, has been appointed as the Sports Secretary in Lucknow.

Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Manish Verma Named New Noida DM, Suhas LY Made Sports Secretary

Noida: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, a total of 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh including Noida on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said this week.

While Jaunpur Collector Manish Verma, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been named the new District Magistrate of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, incumbent Suhas LY, who is the World No. 3 para-badminton player and a Paralympic medallist -- has been appointed as the Sports Secretary in Lucknow.

Suhas LY, who replaced BN Singh as the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM in 2020 during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, is an acclaimed para-badminton player with 19 international medals, including five gold, to his name. He had also bagged a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Manish Verma, who replaced Suhas LY as new Noida DM, is an IITian and ex-banker

New Noida DM Manish Verma has graduated from IIT Kanpur as a chemical engineer. 

He had reportedly served as additional CEO of the Noida Authority in 2017 before he was transferred as Kaushambi DM.

Before securing the 61st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations in 2011, Verma reportedly used to work at the Deutsche Bank.

 

Noida DMManish VermaSuhas LYNoida news

