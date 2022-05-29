हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about Japanese animation film 'Ramayana'- Read details

Famous Japanese film director Yugo Sako in 1983 started in-depth research on the Ramayana and read 10 Japanese versions of Ramayana and he put them into an animation film named 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.'

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about Japanese animation film &#039;Ramayana&#039;- Read details

New Delhi: Sharing the experience of his recent visit to Japan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 29) talked about his meeting with Atsushi Matsuo and Kenji Yoshi in the 89th edition of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Modi in the programme said Matsuo and Yoshi are associated with TEM Production Company that is related to the Japanese Animation film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', which was released in 1993. PM Modi further said, the animation was related to very famous Japanese film director Yugo Sako who came to about the Ramayana nearly 40 years ago in 1983 and it left a great impression on him. Sako started in-depth research on the Ramayana and read 10 Japanese versions of Ramayana and he put it into an animation film.

Indian animators also helped Sako in making the film and guided him was guided about the Indian customs and traditions shown in the film, PM added. He was informed about the traditional Indian attires and the family values of children in Indian families, PM Modi said.

PM also informed that the animated film is now being remade in 4k and the project will be completed soon.
Appreciating the Japanese people's efforts PM said, "Thousands of kilometers away from us in Japan, people who do not know our language, who do not know much about our traditions, their dedication and respect to our culture is very much appreciated."

