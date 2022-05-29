29 May 2022, 09:23 AM
The sign language version of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast on the DD Bharati channel at 11 AM today.
29 May 2022, 09:21 AM
'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. Programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
29 May 2022, 09:20 AM
Soon after the Hindi broadcast of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme, AIR broadcasts the programme in regional languages as well.
29 May 2022, 09:20 AM
The radio programme ' Mann Ki Baat' hosted by the prime minister is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The aim of this programme is to establish dialogue with citizens on issues of day to day governance.
29 May 2022, 09:20 AM
The first show of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014.