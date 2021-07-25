Support Indian athletes in Olympics with Victory Punch campaign, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing his 79th edition of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (July 25, 2021), said that the entire nation got behind the Indian contingent after seeing them during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games. PM Modi urged the people of the nation to step up and support the athletes who are representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The incredible images and moments of two days before is still in front of my eyes. That`s why I will start Mann Ki Baat with those moments. Seeing athletes carrying the Tiranga, not only I but the whole nation got excited. It was like the entire nation got together and said `Vijayi Bhava` to all the players," said PM Modi during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

PM Modi further stated that the people can support the athletes by participating in the ‘Victory Punch campaign’ on social media.

"When these athletes went to Tokyo, I talked with them and got the opportunity to know them. These players have overcome several adversaries in their life to reach this place. Today they have the power of your support and love, so come forward in wishing them and in encouraging them. To support our Olympics team on social media, the ‘Victory Punch Campaign’ has already begun. You can also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India," PM Modi said.

"Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are just not going to the Games for themselves, but they are heading to Tokyo to make the country proud. They have to win over people’s hearts and they need to make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, on day one of the Tokyo Olympics, ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medals tally as she bagged a silver in the Women’s 49kg category.

PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate Chanu. "Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," PM Modi tweeted with hashtags- #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020.

While on the second day, the Indian shooting contingent had a bad start as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification. Later, India’s ace shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar also failed to qualify for the medal round in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification after finishing 26th and 32nd respectively.

