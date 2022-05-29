हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi expresses concern on garbage dumps in Kedarnath

File Photo

Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (May 29, 2022).  PM Modi expressed concern on the garbage dumps in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. “Devotees in Kedarnath are upset over the litter spread by some piligrims. It is not right that we go to a holy pilgrimage and find heaps of litter there," PM Modi said.

PM Modi urged the 'Mann Ki Baat' audience to find out about the Women Self Help Groups working in their area, gather information about the products made by them and use these products as much as possible. 

He also shared an inspiring story of women empowerment from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi had also shared a booklet based on last month’s episode of Mann Ki Baat containing interesting articles on the topics discussed in the programme. 

Speaking about start-ups and unicorns in the country, he said, "On 5th May, the number of Unicorns in India reached the 100 mark".

 

