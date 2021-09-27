Manoj Saru’s journey as a YouTuber with his channel ‘Technology Gyan’ rightly proves that impossible is nothing

Everyone wants to become a millionaire, and earning a 6-figure income is not a cakewalk. Fortunately, it is not as hard as it was a few decades ago. With the upsurge of social media and the internet, anyone can mint money in millions. But what does it take to earn a hefty amount? The answer to it is simple – the Internet. In this new age era, one of the profound YouTubers Manoj Saru went on to achieve from nothing to everything. Hailing from South Delhi, the YouTuber once stayed at a small rented home. There was a time for Manoj where having modern amenities like AC and fridge was a dream.

Highlighting the days of turmoil, Manoj revealed that he could not pursue a course in B.Tech after the 12th boards due to financial constraints. Since school, the talented lad had immense knowledge about gadgets and computers. An ambitious guy that he is, Manoj took a drop of a year and equipped himself with the best knowledge about Information Technology. While his dream to pursue B.Tech was shattered with a year’s drop, little did he know that there was something special in the store for him.

Back then, Manoj bought a laptop for himself to learn things online. “I remember that I took a loan of Rs 20,000 from my sister. I had a simple phone with a 2G network that I used to learn things about the tech field. A year seemed to be less for me as it passed in a jiffy”, said Manoj. Spending a majority of his time on YouTube, Manoj was highly inspired after coming across an article that explained the concept of how to make Rs 10 lakh a month. Gradually with time, Saru got familiar with blogging, web domain, website development and other technicalities of the webspace.

The curiosity to learn saw Manoj grow drastically in just two years. To pursue the goal, the YouTuber kept hustling and simultaneously pursued a degree in Bachelor’s of Computer Applications (BCA). It was in mid-2016, he realised the potential of YouTube when the internet was booming at the speed of the light. Elaborating about it, he said, “Jio brought a revolution in terms of the internet, and that saw the rise of several social media platforms. YouTube being one of them captivated my attention to make a channel. I uploaded videos related to tech products and services that helped me in earning 25,000 subscribers.”

Unfortunately, Manoj was not aware of the copyright claim on YouTube that saw his channel getting deleted. As he believed in the saying that the show must go on, the YouTuber began his journey again; but this time following the ethics and community guidelines of YouTube. That’s how his YouTube channel ‘Technology Gyan’ was born. After a consistent hustle of more than a year, Manoj Saru saw the light as his YouTube channel got monetized. The guy who once struggled to meet the necessities of life went on to earn around $250 through YouTube. Reinvesting the hard-earned money, Manoj Saru learnt different concepts including content ranking, SEO and web designing.

Furthermore, he added, “I faced a challenge in the initial days as we had a small home. I had to record my videos in the kitchen, and I worked at midnight as there was less disturbance. By God’s grace, things fell into place when my relatable and trending videos went viral on the internet”. Crediting his mother behind the humongous success, Manoj Saru has mastered YouTube and blogging. As of today, he has a family of more than 9.6 million subscribers with millions of views on his videos. The noteworthy tech YouTuber has not just attracted brand collaborations, but he has also bought a swanky 4-BHK home from his earnings through the video creation platform.

