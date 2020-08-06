Manoj Sinha to take charge as new Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor as President Ram Nath Kovind accepts former LG Murmu's resignation

Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of former L-G Girish Chandra Murmu.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu," said a statement released by President Kovind's office.

Born on July 1, 1959, Sinha was Minister of Communications (independent charge) and Minister of State (MoS), Railways during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term. Sinha is a three-time BJP MP from parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was defeated by Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Afzal Ansari in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Murmu, who was the first Lt Governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, resigned late on Wednesday (August 5,2020) night. Murmu He was appointed in October 2019. According to sources, Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Incidentally, Murmu's resignation comes exactly a year after Centre's deicsion to abrogate Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre's move also paved way for the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, will be replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre as CAG. Murmu has served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.