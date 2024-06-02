Manoj Tiwari vs Kanhaiya Kumar: Who Holds Edge In Bihar vs Bihar Battle? Check Exit Poll Prediction For Northeast Delhi Seat

New Delhi: The Northeast Delhi seat has garnered remarkable attention in Lok Sabha elections 2024, primarily due to the candidature of two Biharis; Manoj Tiwari of the BJP and Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress. The high-profile contest between Tiwari and Kumar has not only heightened the seat's importance but also stirred anticipation with all eyes on the June 4 results.

‘Axis My India exit poll’ has predicted a clean sweep for Tiwari in the northeast Delhi constituency. Both Tiwari and Kumar, the former president of the JNU Students' Union, relied on the large Poorvanchal population in the region. The alliance of AAP and Congress in the constituency has slightly affected the vote share of the BJP, as the saffron party is set to witness a shortfall in vote share, but this does not amount to formidable competition as the BJP is expected to bag a 54% vote share in the national capital.

Established in 2008, Northeast Delhi comprises the Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri (SC), Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Mustafabad, and Karawal Nagar segments. Out of these ten, only three (Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, and Karawal Nagar) have BJP representatives, while the remaining seven have AAP MLAs.

However, the exit poll also indicated that the BJP is likely to secure 6 out of the total 7 seats in Delhi, with the INDI Alliance posing a significant challenge only in the Chandni Chowk constituency. During the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured a landslide victory in all seven constituencies in Delhi.

Manoj Tiwari had registered victory from the Northeast Delhi seat during the elections in 2014 and 2019.