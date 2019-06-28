Man's best friend: Pet dog saves family from cobra attack in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A dog is man's best friends - a phrase everyone is familiar with. Its loyalty towards family, and instinct to protect them is often lauded. And Gehli is an exemplary proof of this.

Gehli is the pet dog of a family living in Odisha's Malkangiri which saved its owners' lives from a deadly cobra attack on Thursday. The incident happened when the family was asleep in the night and a poisonous cobra sneaked into the house.

The dog noticed the five-foot-long lethal reptile and started barking furiously to warn its owners. It fought valiantly in a 30-minute furious battle with the Cobra and before killing it.

The owners of the dog woke up in the middle of the night due to constant barking and looked outside. They found the cobra lying dead and Gehli was guarding the entrance. After taking stock of the situation, the family rushed their pet to a veterinary doctor to get medical aid.

The timely thinking and loyalty instinct of the pet dog saved the entire family from untimely death.