हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Man's body with bullet in head found in Greater Noida flat

The officer said the body was found on Sunday night with a bullet injury on the head. A country-made pistol has been recovered from the spot and the police are probing the case from all angles, including murder and suicide.

Man&#039;s body with bullet in head found in Greater Noida flat
Representational Image

NOIDA: A 32-year-old man's body has been found with a bullet shot in the head at a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Monday (August 24). The body was found on Sunday night at a high-rise society in the Surajpur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

"The deceased has been identified as Pawan alias Jassi who lived in the flat on rent. Prior to him, a police sub-inspector had rented this flat. The SI had moved out of the flat after his transfer," DCP Chander said.

"As per information gathered so far, Pawan would sometimes come to stay in this flat. On Saturday also, he had come there with a few friends and allegedly they had some drinks. Liquor bottles have been collected from the flat,? he said.

The officer said the body was found on Sunday night with a bullet injury on the head. A country-made pistol has been recovered from the spot and the police are probing the case from all angles, including murder and suicide.

An FIR has been registered in the case on the basis of a complaint from Pawan's family against three accused and multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the death, he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshNoidaNoida newsGreater Noidacrime in noida
Next
Story

Minor boy falls to death from 12th floor on first birthday in Noida

Must Watch

PT8M57S

DNA: Terrorists celebrate in PoK, taking out rallies