Man's efforts to defy aging, conquer death, store human mind data may be reality in future

New Delhi: The eternal truth is that one has to die but human beings are striving for ages to remain alive forever. In the modern era too, this effort is on and to some extent, the longevity of life has been extended. The biggest proof of this is that in the last two centuries, the average age of humans has increased from 40 to 72 years.

In a few developed countries, the average age is now 80 years, while 100 to 150 years ago, most of the humans used to die at an early age. Today, mankind has succeeded in changing his destiny with the help of science and technology. In the future, they can have an average age of 150-200 years and thereafter would probably attain the state of immortality.

All these things may surprise you but the truth is that scientists, researchers, and big companies have already started working in this direction.

American entrepreneur Bill Maris, who introduced Google Ventures, claimed a few years ago that science and technology could make humans live for at least 500 years.

In 2013, Google founded Calico, a company working in this direction. This firm is working with big pharmaceutical companies and medical institutes of the world on projects that aim to increase the lifespan of humans with a dedicated fund of Rs 19,000 crore.

American inventor and industrialist Ray Kurzweil claims that by the year 2045, humans will be able to upload their brain into machines. This means, whether you are physically alive or not, but your mind will definitely become immortal in digital form after 25 years. It will be possible to store your memories and feelings forever.

Pankaj Kapahi of America's Buck Institute for Research on Aging believes that lifespan of humans can be increased by 4 to 5 times.

Although maximum deaths due to coronavirus are of those whose age is 60 years or more. But, according to the Global AgeWatch Index, by the year 2050, the share of people up to 60 years in the total population of the world will increase from 12 to around 21 per cent.

By then, people may start saying that sixty is the new forty. By the year 2050, the share of people over the age of 80 in the whole world will also increase from 2 to 4 percent. Despite epidemics and other problems, people will be able to live longer.

By the beginning of the next century, it will be possible to replace the vital organs of humans with machines and computers, according to researchers.

Renowned author Yuval Noah Harari's book 'Homo Dais' says that death for religious people may be a decision taken by God but death for scientists is a technical glitch in the body. He believes that scientists can correct this technical glitch in labs and death can be avoided, and humans can be made immortal.

In the last few decades, scientists have been able to avoid natural disasters, find cures for serious diseases. When the world was facing HIV-AIDS spread, they took years to prepare its genome sequence. But when MERS hit the world in 2012, scientists discovered its genome within a month.

Now, the genome sequence of coronavirus was made ready in just three days, showing the ability of humans to fight deadly diseases has also evolved by the passage of time. Therefore, the epidemics once considered a divine curse is now being controlled in laboratories.