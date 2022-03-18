Many lies projected in ‘The Kashmir Files’: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

After Mehbooba Mufti and Dr Farooq Abdullah, National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah spoke about ‘The Kashmir Files’. He said that many lies were projected in that film.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a political rally today at Kulgam district of South Kashmir, Abdullah said that firstly, it is not clear whether ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a documentary or a film. “If it is a documentary then it is all right, but the makers have themselves claimed that the movie was based on reality. But the fact is that many lies have been projected in the film and the biggest one is that it has been wrongly shown that there was an NC government. The fact is that it was Governor’s rule in 1990 in J&K when Kashmiri Pandits left Kashmir. At the Centre, it was BJP-backed government headed by VP Singh,” Omar said,

He added, “ Kashmiri pandits have died which is regrettable; but Muslims, Sikhs too have been killed. Many Muslims who migrated haven’t come back yet.” He further said, “Our party always worked for smooth return of Kashmiri pandits but the film has damaged plans and has widened the gap more, but we will not give up and we will fight for Kashmiri Pandits return to the valley”.

“It’s sad that our years of struggle is gone in vain after making of this film. We were struggling to bridge the gap between Muslims and Pandits which was being fruitful, but The Kashmir Files movie has spoiled such plans,” Omar added.

Earlier Nation Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP president had also raised the questions on ‘The Kashmir Files’. Farooq has demanded to investigate the exodus of Kashmir pandits and Mehbooba had alleged GOI for polarising the situation for their own political benefits.