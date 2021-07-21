हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Maoists release 7 villagers abducted in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Seven people, who were allegedly abducted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district a few days back, have been released and they have safely returned to their village, police said on Wednesday (July 21). Before releasing them, the rebels warned the villagers 'not to support police or development works' in the area, the police said.

Maoists release 7 villagers abducted in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Sukma
File Photo

RAIPUR: Seven people, who were allegedly abducted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district a few days back, have been released and they have safely returned to their village, police said on Wednesday (July 21). Before releasing them, the rebels warned the villagers 'not to support police or development works' in the area, the police said.

"These people reached their village Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits on Tuesday night and all of them are safe," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. On July 18, Maoists had forcefully taken the seven people along with them towards Puvarti village, the native place of dreaded Maoist commander Hidma, and allegedly kept them in captivity, he said.

When they did not return, a group of villagers from the area went into the forest in search of them. After being alerted, the police swung into action and launched a search for these people, the official said. Meanwhile, local representatives of tribal communities were also contacted and they issued an appeal in the media, asking the ultras to release the abducted villagers, he said.

"With the growing pressure from police and appeals made by local tribal leaders, Naxals had to set them free," the official said. The police will record statements of the abducted villagers, he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChhattisgarhSukmaMaoistsKundedSundarraj PJagargunda police station
Next
Story

Congress has habit of hatching spying conspiracies, destabilizing popular governments: Haryana CM on Pegasus row

Must Watch

PT4M14S

China Flood: Roads turned into sea, rain water filled in metro, 12 people died