Marine Commandos, NSG Deployed In Srinagar Ahead Of G20 Meet In J&K

Srinagar: Indian Army on Wednesday deployed its Marine Commandos at the world-famous Dal Lake in the wake of the upcoming G20 tourism meet in Srinagar next week. The elite MARCOS are conducting continuous patrolling operations in the Lake area since their deployment yesterday. According to sources, recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as continuous intelligence inputs about efforts from across the Line of Control (LoC) to derail the peace in Kashmir around the G20 meeting, have prompted security agencies to deploy MARCOS and NSG commandos for the upcoming G-20 meetings in Srinagar, including the world-famous Dal Lake.

While the Army's Navy marine commandos (MARCOS) specialise in maritime operations, the NSG is India's elite anti-hostage special forces that will protect the main venue of the G20 meeting, the 'SKICC' on the banks of Dal Lake.

Also Read: 'Baseless': India Slams UN Special Rapporteur’s Remark On Kashmir G20 Meet

"After their meeting at the SKICC, some foreign dignitaries may take a Shikara ride on Dal Lake, which is why MARCOS has been activated in the Dal Lake area to keep the area safe and under their vigilance," sources said.

According to sources, Pakistan has been working hard to sabotage the G20 meeting in Srinagar. Intelligence agencies have received a letter with detailed instructions for Pakistani sympathisers to target India before and during the G-20 summit in Kashmir.

According to sources, even during such a crisis in its own country, Pakistan is working on plans to spread misinformation about Kashmir, and intelligence agencies have obtained documents proving the same.

Zee News also obtained access to these intelligence documents, which show what kind of propaganda is being spread from Pakistan in an attempt to derail the peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Posters have appeared in Srinagar urging the G-20 to boycott its meeting there.

Also Read: Record Tourists Flock To Kashmir's Gulmarg Amid Surprise Snowfall In May

Meanwhile, A UK-based opposition group has joined the "Boycott G20" campaign, just hours after Pakistan took over the running of the G20 tourism group meeting in Srinagar at the United Nations. Recorded messages from the militant group "Sikhs for Justice" (SFJ) have begun calling on Jammu and Kashmir mobile phone users to boycott the meeting and block the Srinagar International Airport.

On the evening of May 15, several mobile phone users began receiving a pre-recorded message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, convenor of Sikhs for Justice, on their phones from UK numbers such as +447520693559, +447418343648.

Given the threats received, Indian forces and agencies have been activated to foil all of Pakistan's sinister plans. The main venue of meetings stays, and routes used by foreign and national dignitaries are being made extra secure to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the major international event following the repeal of Article 370 and the division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.