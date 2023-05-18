Record Tourists Flock To Kashmir's Gulmarg Amid Surprise Snowfall In May

As the temperature rises across the country, Kashmir remains in winter-like conditions. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir Valley is surprising tourists with a massive amount of snow that is now falling and freezing cold. Gulmarg's Apharwat, 14000 feet above sea level, has around 1 foot of snow still acclimated, attracting thousands of tourists every day. Tourists are taken aback when they see people wearing winter coats and woollens in May. "We are experiencing a winter season in the middle of summer; I did not expect this much cold." It's hot and humid in Bengal, but it's snowing here. "We strongly recommend that everyone visit this Paradise on Earth," said Satakshi Banerjee, a tourist.

Tourists who visit Kashmir feel blessed because they find snow during this season, which is why they plan a trip to Kashmir. They also praise the valley for its beauty and people's hospitality.

Also Read: 'Baseless': India Slams UN Special Rapporteur’s Remark On Kashmir G20 Meet

Surya Chakraborty's "It's really paradise what we've heard it's better and in the month of May we find snow here what else does one need its a dream come true," a tourist said. We used to watch it in films, but now it's much better in real life, and we really enjoyed it. The people are extremely friendly and helpful, and they will assist you without hesitation. People should visit Kashmir at least once in their lives."

The weather has changed dramatically in May, with higher reaches of the Kashmir valley recently experiencing a fresh spell of snowfall. Temperatures in the Union Territory are still below normal. Making it extremely enjoyable for tourists visiting the Kashmir region. It has also resulted in higher earnings for locals. The valley's hoteliers, traders, and artisans have had a fantastic start to the year 2023.

"It's God's blessing for us because we still have snow here, and it brings tourists here, and we expect more tourists to come," said Syed Shaheen, a tourist guide.

Also Read: Karnataka Assembly Election Results Raise 'Ray Of Hope' For People Of The Country: Mehbooba Mufti

This winter, Gulmarg broke all previous tourist arrival records. Throughout the winter season, all of the hotels and guest houses in the hill station were completely booked. Skiers from all over the world had come to ski in the mountains of Gulmarg. Several winter festivals were organised for tourists who came to Gulmarg during the snowfall and tourists arriving are gushing about the breathtaking scenery.

Thousands of tourists have flocked to the hill station to experience the cold weather and snow. And consider themselves fortunate to have seen snow during their visit to the Valley. Meanwhile, the weather service predicts more rain and snow by the end of the moth.