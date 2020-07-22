Martyr Colonel Santosh Babu's wife appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana

Santoshi, the wife of martyr Colonel Santosh Babu, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash, was on Wednesday appointed as Deputy Collector in Telangana. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan.

He instructed the officials concerned to give posting to Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The Chief Minister asked his secretary Smita Sabharwal to be with Santoshi till she gets proper training and settles down with her job.

KCR also had lunch with 20 family members of Santoshi who accompanied her to Pragathi Bhavan and enquired about their well-being. He assured that the government will always stand with Colonel Santosh Babu`s family.

Ministers Jagdeesh Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, MP from united Nalgonda District Badugula Lingaiah, MLAs Gyaderi Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Saidireddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Deepika Yugandhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma were also present at Pragathi Bhavan.

On June 19, KCR had announced an ex-gratia of Rs five crore to the family of Colonel Babu. The CM had also announced a residential plot and Group 1 job for his wife, adding that he himself would personally go to the Colonel Babu’s house and hand over the help. He had said that he would extend all help to the family.

CM Rao had also said that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each, through the Union Defence Ministry, to the 19 other soldiers who were martyred. “The entire country should stand by the military personnel guarding our country’s borders. We have to support those martyred in their line of duty and help personnel’s family members. With such acts, one should instil self-confidence among the Army personnel and security to the family members. We have to send a message that the entire country is with them," the CM had said while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

"The Central government extends help to those martyred. But the states should also to extend their help. It is only then that the Army personnel and their family members would have confidence that the country is standing by them. Exhibit the symbol of unity. Though there are problems with the coronavirus, one should cut expenditure somewhere and work for the welfare of the defence forces,” he had added.