Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Transformed Into Helicopter But UP Police Had Last Say

A viral video on social media showed the innovative thinking to two brothers as they turned their Wagon R car into a helicopter. The modified vehicle became a centre of attraction and netizens flooded the comment section after the video was shared online. The innovation was done by two brothers from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.

However, before the brothers completed their task of painting the vehicle, the police caught them and seized their unique creation.

The brothers, who live near the Bhiti area, modified a car into a helicopter which is now into police custody. ANI shared a video on X where the footage showed the rotor blade of a helicopter welded onto the roof of a Maruti Suzuki. The video also shows that a few people and the police officers surrounded the vehicles which is standing outside the Ambedkar Nagar police station.

#WATCH | Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A person from the Bhiti area modified a car into a helicopter pic.twitter.com/idbZiN374b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2024

This is yet another example where the innovation is being discouraged, and not encouraged by the police department. Instead of appreciation, what the two brothers have received is trouble from the local police, feel netizens.

This is not the first time where such innovation has surfaced online. Earlier, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared multiple videos featuring indigenous inventions showing creativity at their bests. While such inventions continue to take place in even in remote corners of India, the need of the hours is appreciation and recognition from the authorities.