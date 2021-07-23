‘Maserati’ drug pills worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Chennai, parcel arrived from Germany

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs officials seized a parcel from Germany containing green color tablets with the markings ‘Maserati 300mg NL’ at the city Foreign Post office.

The seized opaque packet contained 100 green color tablets of ‘Maserati 300mg NL’, suspected to be MDMA. True to their name, the pills also note the logo of the Italian supercar brand. The pills valued at Rs 5 lakhs were seized under NDPS Act 1985.

Commonly known as Molly or Ecstasy, MDMA (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) is a synthetic, psychoactive drug with a chemical structure similar to the stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline. MDMA is an illegal drug that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, as well as distortions in time and perception besides enhanced enjoyment.

MDMA can produce stimulant effects such as an enhanced sense of pleasure and self-confidence and increased energy. Its psychedelic effects include feelings of peacefulness, acceptance, and empathy. Doses above 150 mg are considered high, as that is the upper limit used in human studies and is shown to be safe within clinical settings.

