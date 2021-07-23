हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drugs

‘Maserati’ drug pills worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Chennai, parcel arrived from Germany

The seized opaque packet contained 100 green color tablets of ‘Maserati 300mg NL’, suspected to be MDMA. 

‘Maserati’ drug pills worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Chennai, parcel arrived from Germany

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs officials seized a parcel from Germany containing green color tablets with the markings ‘Maserati 300mg NL’ at the city Foreign Post office. 

The seized opaque packet contained 100 green color tablets of ‘Maserati 300mg NL’, suspected to be MDMA. True to their name, the pills also note the logo of the Italian supercar brand. The pills valued at Rs 5 lakhs were seized under NDPS Act 1985. 

Commonly known as Molly or Ecstasy, MDMA (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) is a synthetic, psychoactive drug with a chemical structure similar to the stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline. MDMA is an illegal drug that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, as well as distortions in time and perception besides enhanced enjoyment.

MDMA can produce stimulant effects such as an enhanced sense of pleasure and self-confidence and increased energy. Its psychedelic effects include feelings of peacefulness, acceptance, and empathy. Doses above 150 mg are considered high, as that is the upper limit used in human studies and is shown to be safe within clinical settings.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DrugsMDMAChennai
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancies for soldiers open across India, check important details

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman, Anil cheer for Indian athletes participating ahead of Tokyo Olympics