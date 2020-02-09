हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hindus

Mass wedding organised for Hindus, Muslims in Ahmedabad

The mass wedding was organised by public trust and the newly wedded couples were also given gifts.

Mass wedding organised for Hindus, Muslims in Ahmedabad
Representational Image

Ahmedabad: As many as 1100 couples, including both Hindus and Muslims, tied the marital knot here at a mass wedding ceremony organised on Saturday. 

The mass wedding was organised by public trust and the newly wedded couples were also given gifts. "It is indeed a great help to poor families who cannot afford costly marriages. We are feeling good that we are part of such an event," said Mohammadi Bano, a bride."Community marriage reduces the financial burden on families. This is a good event. The money thus saved can be utilised for other purposes," said another participant.

"The financial burden on our parents is reduced. We can do something for ourselves in the future," said another participant.

"When there is unity in the country only then such an event is possible. It is good that Hindus and Muslims are together in this event. Even if someone is poor, he or she marry in such an event," Jitendra, a groom.

Tags:
HindusMuslimsmass weddingAhmedabad
Next
Story

Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Mumbai's Morivali Industrial Area, second such incident in a day

Must Watch

PT21M2S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Which party will win the national capital Delhi?