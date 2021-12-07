Massive drug bust: Narcotics worth Rs 500 crore seized in Manipur

New Delhi: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police busted a massive drug smuggling racket as they unearthed narcotics worth Rs 500 crore in Manipur.

One trafficker of Myanmar origin was apprehended by the security forces during the operation.

The narcotics seized comprise of approximately 54 kg of Brown Sugar and 154 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice Meth).

“In a well planned operation based on hard intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police raided a location in the border town of Moreh in Manipur and unearthed a large quantity of narcotics estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore,” said Assam Rifles in a statement.

They further said that narco-terrorism is a major source of finance for the Indian terrorist groups based in Myanmar and has “umbilical cord linkages with other players in the Golden Triangle”.

“This scrouge is the main reason for rise in drug addiction among the youth of India and especially North East region, and is also a source for fueling terrorism in the region,” added the statement.

